Your Armpits Smell Like Heaven
But your breath could melt a glacier at three
miles, she says, and then we might consider
the dirt under your nails, the way you slur
your sibilants, and how you seldom see
the cracked eggs in a carton, a downed tree
branch in front of you, the ripened blister
of paint in the bedroom, or your sister
lying drunk on the floor in her own pee.
Back to your armpits. Do you realize
we could bottle that aroma and make
a fortune? I inhale it and forgive
your many faults. The odor provokes sighs
and tingles, blushes I could never fake.
Ain’t love grand? Elevate those arms. Let’s live!
Never in my wildest dreams did I envision writing a poem about armpits. But the August 2015 Tupelo Press 30-30 challenge, and Plain Jane, the title sponsor, provided that opportunity. This first appeared here in April 2016, and was subsequently published in Algebra of Owls. Many thanks to editor Paul Vaughan for taking it.
Deodorant can “fix” the human armpit… but there is something to be said for the natural musk of someone who has excellent inner health, who exercises regularly and eats a relatively more vegetarian over carnivorous diet. Nothing better to stimulate romance than waking up face first in your girlfriend’s armpit on a Sunday morning… or am I just crazy?
I suppose I’ll have to try that approach…
Funny, my partner was telling me that she liked the smell of day ripe pit musk..i understood. I like the vulnerability displayed in this piece. 🙂 Enjoyed this.
Thanks, Anthony. It was a fun piece to write.
Petrarch’s soul can rest easy now that his legacy has found its way to such capable hands! ❤️
Grazie! I am the armpit poet!
Only you, Bob. And the photo of those statues is priceless.
Ah, thank you, Cate. I’m rather proud of having found the proper photo for the poem. 🙂
striking, gross and funny all at the same time. I would say that constitutes as a good piece of writing! thanks for posting
Thank you, Christina. This was a fun one to write. When I was given the title, my first response was “what the hell do I do with this,” and then, naturally, I turned to a love sonnet. 🙂
This reminds me of the quote : when life gives you lemons, make lemonade! 🙂
nice one….got a good laugh!
Thank you, Don. I’m pleased it worked for you.
Definitely one of your most remarkable (and rememberable) poems!
Thanks, Jazz. It seems to be fairly successful. 🙂
