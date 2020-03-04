Your Armpits Smell Like Heaven

But your breath could melt a glacier at three

miles, she says, and then we might consider

the dirt under your nails, the way you slur

your sibilants, and how you seldom see

the cracked eggs in a carton, a downed tree

branch in front of you, the ripened blister

of paint in the bedroom, or your sister

lying drunk on the floor in her own pee.

Back to your armpits. Do you realize

we could bottle that aroma and make

a fortune? I inhale it and forgive

your many faults. The odor provokes sighs

and tingles, blushes I could never fake.

Ain’t love grand? Elevate those arms. Let’s live!

Never in my wildest dreams did I envision writing a poem about armpits. But the August 2015 Tupelo Press 30-30 challenge, and Plain Jane, the title sponsor, provided that opportunity. This first appeared here in April 2016, and was subsequently published in Algebra of Owls. Many thanks to editor Paul Vaughan for taking it.