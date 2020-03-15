Even the Light

You look out and the sunbeam blinks –

a difference in brightness

on the drooping seeds.

Some days nothing gets done.

We live with the unwashed,

with stacks of mail, the unfolded,

the incomplete. Phrases pop out

only to crawl away, and later,

reincarnated in other forms,

embed themselves just under

the skin, calcifying. Scratch

as you might, no relief appears.

Your tongue grows heavy

from shaping these words.

Even the light subtracts.

* * *

“Even the Light” was published in the May 2017 issue of La Presa.