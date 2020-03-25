Icarus
the answer is
not the history
of flight but
a question of
wings a notion
born of desperation
and fright each
quill ruffled by
the delicate tongue
of air can
only reflect this
fortune a dream
but never a
tragedy the gift
of gravity’s denial
Written probably in 1985 or 1986, this is the first poem I titled “Icarus.” After lurking in a drawer for decades, it made its first public appearance here on the blog in December 2017.
I love all of your Icarus poems!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Jessica!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It aged well.
LikeLike