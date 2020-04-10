Water Witching, We Hear
The rattle of stalks
along dirt roads,
whispery days
sifting through
parched
light,
you say
patience, my
friend, and again,
patience.
* * *
“Water Witching, We Hear” first appeared on the blog in April 2017.
sometimes the hardest thing
Thanks, Beth. Yes, indeed!
We are all inhabiting this landscape. (K)
More and more so each day, Kerfe!
Still a favorite ❤
Glad to hear that, Carrie. Thank you.
Patience is something we all need right now.
The supply seems to be dwindling, just when we need it most!
Beautifully written with such an in depth meaning. Lovely imagery as well.
You’re very kind, Lucy. Thank you.
