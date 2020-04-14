Cyclops

Boundless loss, hemmed at the edges.

Another mended hole, wasted mornings.

Unwound, I towel off, extract loose hair.

Look for messages in the clouds, see

only deceit. I am sick with

joy. I no longer sing. My goats

shun me. Where is the love,

the missing fact. An albino

squirrel skitters up the oak.

I think of blood, of bone fragments.

The pleasures of rendering.

“Cyclops” first appeared in September 2019 at Recenter Press, a publisher “dedicated to sharing work that is grounded in both the spiritual and the material.” Many thanks to the editors for taking these pieces.