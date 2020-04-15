Driving to Work, I Pass Myself

Some days the drive takes twenty minutes,

on others, thirty or more. Seems I might pass

myself on the right morning if time flexed its

biceps or looped me into a dimensional shift

thick with donuts and tires and lost minutes.

How odd it would be to wave and say “see ya,”

knowing that tendered frustration grows in

distance, until it takes over the entire mirror.

Looking back, I see my frown diminishing

to a lone point in that shrinking van at the

hill’s crest. Will we meet in the parking

garage? Should I wait? You know the rules.

This first appeared on the blog in March 2018.