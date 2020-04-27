Poems in Purifying Wind (a vulture anthology)

I have four poems included in Purifying Wind (available through Amazon), an anthology of pieces about or mentioning vultures. I’m proud to have these poems published alongside those of fellow poets Sudhanshu Chopra, Stephanie L. Harper and Jim LaVilla-Havelin, among others. Thank you, d. ellis phelps, for taking these poems.
Thanks, Ivor. I like vultures, so it was particularly exciting to have the opportunity to submit these poems. Mmm. The cab sounds delicious. I haven’t had any wine since early March, due to my bout with COVID-19, and I’m ready to pop a cork!
I’m very lucky, Ivor. So many others have not been. It’s good to still be here!
Book’s ordered – looking forward to some back-porch reading/reflecting time …
Congrats – four poems together!
I think you’ll enjoy it, Jazz. There are some fine poets included.
I’ve neglected to include a book of poems about the vulture in my collection. The omission has now been rectified. Cheers!
