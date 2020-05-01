Apricot Wood (with recording)

Apricot Wood

I built a frame of apricot

wood. This was for you. The clouds float

through it even as I sleep. You wrote

once of wild herbs gathered and brought

to a lovely girl, an offering not

of passion but of some remote

desire to hear a word from the throat

of the Lord Within Clouds. I thought

of this as I chiseled the wood.

Last night it rained. I listened to

it from my bed by the open

window, hoping that the clouds would

not leave. This morning two birds flew

by. It is raining again.

Originally penned in the 1980s, “Apricot Wood,” is included in my 2015 chapbook, If Your Matter Could Reform. It was first published in 1986, in SPSM&H, a publication devoted to sonnets, and was featured on Autumn Sky Poetry Daily in March 2015. It’s interesting to look at my writing from this period. Some pieces seem to have been written by a stranger, long ago and far, far away. This one somehow seems closer.