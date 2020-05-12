Steps

Steps

Up or down, it’s all the same.

How the knee or hip strains under the planet’s
surge. Opposite, and unequally felt.

One knows pain, the other does not.

Forever spinning, we remain still,
moving in place. Wanting.

As the heart pumps,
stronger for its labor,
accustomed to the effort.

 

 

2 thoughts on "Steps

  1. Your words here are few, but they carry out all their duties proficiently, under the obligatory gravity…
    “As the heart pumps,
    stronger for its labor,
    accustomed to the effort.”

