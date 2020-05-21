Another Poem at Literati Magazine

My poem “And: a Mythology” is live at Literati Magazine. Many thanks to editor Renée Sigel for taking this and several other pieces.
Congrats!
Thanks, Andrew.
You’re welcome.
“Balancing the chair on two legs,
you claim no past,
and gravity,” — So good!
Thanks very much. I no longer attempt to balance chairs like that. 🙂
Yet I feel like this captures a lot of your poems. Each line hanging in a precarious balance, could tip either way. Yet you keep us on that point, where all the weight and pressure come to bear.
I find my poetic failures to be less damaging to my aging body than my physical failures. 🙂 But seriously, that is what I hope to do – provide that balance between line and phrase, between clarity and obscurity. Sometimes it works out. Sometimes it doesn’t.
Lovely to have you on board Robert! Thanks for the ‘shoutout’ here . . .
Thank you, Renée. I’m honored.
Well done. AGAIN!
Thanks, Leslie!
More intrigue …
I sense a calm meditative floating in these lines:
ready to drift and continue, / a solitary seed awaiting nourishment, / steady, existing only between
Could it be that we humans are each a solitary seed and we just don’t recognize our true state of “between” (foolishly thinking we’re IT, the ultimate, part of a mass supremacy)??
Are you saying I’m not IT? How could that be? Lol. Alas, observing people has led me to believe that many can’t see beyond themselves, no matter how they disguise or label their self-centered actions.
