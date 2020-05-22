What the Body Gives, Gravity Takes (Cento)

As if what we wanted

were not the thing

that falls,

as what was given

to answer ourselves with – air

moving, a stone

on a stone,

something balanced momentarily.

Or wheels turning,

spinning, spinning.

The waters would suffer

at being waves,

but nothing of their dream

takes place,

nothing that is complete

breathes. But the world

is peopled with objects.

You grow smaller,

smaller, and always

heavier.

You can think of nothing else.

Credits:

Jane Hirshfield, Gustaf Sobin, George Oppen, Joy Harjo, Alberto de Lacerda, Jacques Dupin, Francis Ponge, Denise Levertov, Jacques Roubaud.

* * *

“What the Body Gives, Gravity Takes” appeared in Issue Four of Long Exposure, in October 2016.

