As the Gravy Flows

Viscosity is always a consideration, as is definition:

traditionally a sauce composed of meat juices and

thickeners, or, a sediment of melted tallow, which

somehow brings to mind a laborer rising early after

a hard night, eating red-eye, made of fried ham

drippings and coffee, served over grits. Or perhaps

an egg gravy – a béchamel sauce flavored by bacon,

with water and milk, and an egg – ladled over butter-

rubbed biscuits. But then I picture my vegetarian

friends pushing away from plates of this fine repast,

and not wishing to deny them or those following a vegan

lifestyle, we turn to roasted vegetables with broth, oils

and wine and a savory yeast extract. But I can’t fathom

a life without giblet gravy, which features the neck and

offal of fowl, including the liver, the taste of which may

be too strong for other recipes using giblets, an interesting

word in itself, from the Old French for a game-bird stew,

and the Middle English meaning of an inessential

appendage, or entrails, morphing to garbage. I would

never throw out an onion gravy, essentially a thick sauce

of slow-cooked onion and stock or wine, and admit to

having tasted a cream version with the consistency and

flavor of diluted paste, indicating a lack of balance in

flavor and poor roux-making technique. My favorite

would be an Italian-American buddy’s gravy, his word

for a rich ragù of sausage, braised beef and shredded

pork, red wine, tomatoes and herbs, served over pasta.

This of course stretches the definition of the word, but

language is elastic, is it not? So it flows, as does the gravy.

“As the Gravy Flows” was drafted during the August 2016 30/30 Challenge. Thank you to Lady Phoenix for sponsoring the poem and providing the title!