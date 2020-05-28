If We Burn

What flares instead to replace our

privileged nights? And which

assemblage of words could reorder these

deaths into comprehension,

change I can’t breathe from epitaph

to actuated plea for help?

Are words ever enough?

Can we stack our indifference and fear

into a mile-high pyre, and torching it

watch them rise to nothingness,

disappearing through the clouds

into the streaming light of cold, dark stars?

Raise your hands and sing. Blow softly

upon the ember. Inhale and recall.

Do you still feel? Will you breathe?

Every fire needs oxygen.

* * *

“If We Burn” first appeared on this blog in December, 2014. It’s also included in my chapbook, If Your Matter Could Reform