Inevitable River
Transparent beauty, I adore the way
your mind filters and reconstructs patterns,
waves transcending straight lines through
color-drenched nature and the coming days.
Like a second page cleansed of words,
or a bulldozed path through a mine field,
we start our separate lives together, anew.
Even the winged beings admire us.
Our pasts hover behind,
shadowing our drives through lost towns
and lonesome adolescent dreams,
falling further behind each day, as we
flow forward, inevitable river of we,
opening to the future’s unclear certainties.
“Inevitable River” first appeared in November 2019 at Twist in Time Magazine. Many thanks to editors Renee, Adrienne and Tianna for accepting this piece.
“Inevitable river of we”!!! Beautiful love song, Bob!
Thanks, Lynne. Inevitable and true!
All of this is great, but I love the last stanza.
The future is still hazy, but clarity isn’t the most important element at the moment. 🙂
It’s beautiful 👍🏻
