Landscape with Jar

(after Wallace Stevens)

What vanishes more readily than the breakable

and transparent? Not here, not now, it says,

never voluble in the morning. I have work.

The horizon exists simply in perception.

Try to touch it – the hill meets the sky

only from afar, offering discordance

up close, no measurement possible.

And among the trees and vines, a glimmer

of spite, twisted open. Moving closer, we see

through. We see rocks, a bird. We see air.

“Landscape with Jar” was first published in Birch Gang Review in July 2017.