Setting Fire to the Rose Garden

Each flower is a gift, a testament to

another morning’s arrival.

I watch you tend the firestar, its

mango-colored petals flirting with

the fire ’n’ ice’s elegant

red, accepting the pink indictment

of the flaming peace, and the

scarlet fireglow’s blush. You are like

a new sunlight crossing the day,

yet when I wave, a cloud passes over

you. Flames differ in this regard,

knowing they exist only as the product

of heat, oxidation and combustible

material, yet sharing their brief lives

with all who care to notice. I inhale

your dark thoughts, holding them

within, but later assemble my own

bouquet — wood chips and diesel

fuel, ground spinners, snakes,

strobes, rockets, candles, shells,

repeaters and a spark timer — and

plant it fondly in the garden. Oh,

how they’ll blossom before dawn’s

first touch. How they will shine.

“Setting Fire to the Rose Garden” was drafted during the August 2015 Tupelo Press 30/30 Challenge, and was subsequently published in The Paragon Journal’s [Insert Yourself Here]: an Anthology of Contemporary Poetry.