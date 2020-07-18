My Mother’s Ghost Knits a Scarf of Chain

When I look up rust scabs flutter from your clicking

needles, subsuming even the brightest link in this

moon-drenched room. Communion’s possibility

perished in that wicker basket, and we hold close our

secrets, looped within circles, joined in these most hidden

stitches. Will you ever detach? I recall losing myself,

stepping from darkness into the white afternoon beyond the movie,

finding only strange faces on a street unraveling from

a wound I’d not yet felt. Now you pull apart the gatherings.

Yesterday’s scarf lies incomplete on the invisible shelf,

and tomorrow’s tightens uncomfortably around my throat,

even as I read aloud, proposing family life on a scale

we cannot duplicate, in a house lost long ago in a city

I’ve not yet seen, in a decade before my birth and a pearled

atmosphere of cleansing air into which my body longs to rise

but can’t, tethered in place by love, this terrible, beautiful love.

“My Mother’s Ghost Knits a Scarf of Chain,” was first published in Issue 14 of Panoply in January 202