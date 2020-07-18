My Mother’s Ghost Knits a Scarf of Chain
When I look up rust scabs flutter from your clicking
needles, subsuming even the brightest link in this
moon-drenched room. Communion’s possibility
perished in that wicker basket, and we hold close our
secrets, looped within circles, joined in these most hidden
stitches. Will you ever detach? I recall losing myself,
stepping from darkness into the white afternoon beyond the movie,
finding only strange faces on a street unraveling from
a wound I’d not yet felt. Now you pull apart the gatherings.
Yesterday’s scarf lies incomplete on the invisible shelf,
and tomorrow’s tightens uncomfortably around my throat,
even as I read aloud, proposing family life on a scale
we cannot duplicate, in a house lost long ago in a city
I’ve not yet seen, in a decade before my birth and a pearled
atmosphere of cleansing air into which my body longs to rise
but can’t, tethered in place by love, this terrible, beautiful love.
“My Mother’s Ghost Knits a Scarf of Chain,” was first published in Issue 14 of Panoply in January 202
Gorgeous, Bob.
Thanks, Cate. I’ve a couple others in this series still seeking publication. We’ll see what happens.
Entirety is evocative … for me, especially: “Yesterday’s scarf lies incomplete on the invisible shelf,
and tomorrow’s tightens uncomfortably around my throat” – along with “tethered in place by love”
Though you present this as a dream, waking life too can tether one in place amid invisible shelves and tightening tomorrows. Thank you for this perspective arriving this day in my wish-it-were-a-dream life.
My former life was tethered in place too long. I understand your wish, and wish it were so.
Hey there, Robert. Another awesome post. I’d love to reblog it, but can’t make the button work… so just checking, is it possible to reblog this?
Thanks, Anna Marie. Hmm. It should be possible to reblog, but I looked at the post and don’t see the reblog button. It’s a mystery. I reviewed my “share” settings, and the reblog button is on.
