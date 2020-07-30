Exhaling, I Get Dizzy Posted on July 30, 2020 by robert okaji Exhaling, I Get Dizzy From one note flattened to the next floating whole, textured with rustling stalks and the sweet odor of dried grasses, you detach, drift off. What colors this tone, you ask. What sings my day? Share this:TwitterFacebookTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
lovely. re-posted here:
https://grumpysgiftspoetry.org/2020/07/30/exhaling-i-get-dizzy-robert-okaji-o-at-the-edges/
thanks for sharing your words.
