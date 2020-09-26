Inevitable River

Transparent beauty, I adore the way

your mind filters and reconstructs patterns,

waves transcending straight lines through

color-drenched nature and the coming days.

Like a second page cleansed of words,

or a bulldozed path through a mine field,

we start our separate lives together, anew.

Even the winged beings admire us.

Our pasts hover behind,

shadowing our drives through lost towns

and lonesome adolescent dreams,

falling further behind each day, as we

flow forward, inevitable river of we,

opening to the future’s unclear certainties.

I read “Inevitable River” yesterday at my wedding to Stephanie L. Harper. Follow the link to find her poem “Trace.” Poetry keeps giving!

“Inevitable River” first appeared in November 2019 at Twist in Time Magazine. Many thanks to editors Renee, Adrienne and Tianna for accepting this piece.