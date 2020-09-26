Inevitable River
Transparent beauty, I adore the way
your mind filters and reconstructs patterns,
waves transcending straight lines through
color-drenched nature and the coming days.
Like a second page cleansed of words,
or a bulldozed path through a mine field,
we start our separate lives together, anew.
Even the winged beings admire us.
Our pasts hover behind,
shadowing our drives through lost towns
and lonesome adolescent dreams,
falling further behind each day, as we
flow forward, inevitable river of we,
opening to the future’s unclear certainties.
I read “Inevitable River” yesterday at my wedding to Stephanie L. Harper. Follow the link to find her poem “Trace.” Poetry keeps giving!
“Inevitable River” first appeared in November 2019 at Twist in Time Magazine. Many thanks to editors Renee, Adrienne and Tianna for accepting this piece.
I am so, so happy for you and Stephanie, RO. I send you both a fierce hug and wish you a lifetime of joys great and small, and thank you for this reminder that love, at least, shall prevail.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks so much, SJ!
LikeLike