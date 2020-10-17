Cardinal

Question: what is air if not

the means by which we

see and feel? Sound creates only

itself, another version of the original

sense. I move from shadows to a deeper

darkness, hoping to find that point where absence

ends. But there is no end, only

continuation, a cry for those

who offer their hands in ambiguity. Sometimes

a cardinal’s call fills our

morning with questions. So

little of all we touch

is felt. We are the air. The air is.

Another poem from the 80s. I was obsessed with birds even back then…