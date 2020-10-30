I Live in My Winter
Removed from the junipers’
fragrance, separated from
prickly pears gracing
the hill, limestone slabs
jutting from thin soil,
and smoke drifting from
a well laid fire on a cold
night. Old, today, I
call the clouds my
birthright, want only
to merge with them
and rain through
another black coffee
in this unfamiliar place,
this new home,
this welcome peace.
How beautiful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Lucy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your current locale far more suited to life’s winter analogy than Texas hill country … this poem tugs … an appeal to living where “just staying in” would be recognized as practical (as opposed to perceptions of laziness – Texans keep doing yard work all winter!)
LikeLiked by 2 people
The weather is so different here, and I’ve enjoyed it. The weather now resembles That if Austin in December or January. 🙃
LikeLiked by 1 person
Enjoy your birthday Robert! I love the evocative nature of this poem.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Susan. I am indeed enjoying the day!
LikeLiked by 1 person