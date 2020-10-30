



I Live in My Winter

Removed from the junipers’

fragrance, separated from

prickly pears gracing

the hill, limestone slabs

jutting from thin soil,

and smoke drifting from

a well laid fire on a cold

night. Old, today, I

call the clouds my

birthright, want only

to merge with them

and rain through

another black coffee

in this unfamiliar place,

this new home,

this welcome peace.