Dream of Wheels and Lights
Bells clang in the night. The lamp post belted
by mist offers little comfort. A stone’s
toss away junipers curved like melted
spoons shudder silently. There are no phones
in this place. A thought sneaks into your mind
quietly, like a straw piercing the oak’s
armor in a bad wind. You turn and grind
the thought with your heel. A wheel rolls by, spokes
flashing like scythes. Crouching by a puddle
a man studies his face. He looks at you
and cries: “All I want is to be subtle.”
You think you know him, but you’re not sure who
he used to be. You throw a rock and shout
at him. The wheel slows and the light burns out.
Originally published in Amelia, in 1985, and posted here in March 2015. I remember writing this, but it still puzzles me.
Some of my long ago far away poems when I rediscover them my fist thought is “good drugs” there’s interesting stuff in this one Bob and puzzling
LikeLike
This is great, Bob, and so timely – those last 5 lines reminded me of a recent dream and I’m still wondering who is she, who knows me so well and whom I think I know….
LikeLike