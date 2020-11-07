Letter from Austin

Michael, when you say moons do you see

cold stone floating in the firmament

or phrases frayed in the mouth and spat on paper?

And does the Spanish moon simmer at a similar

pace to mine or yours? Which embers blush brighter?

But let’s turn to estuaries, to salt and clamor and gun-

running poets and interrupted words sold in stalls

between parenthetical gates, to incomparable cavas

and the deterioration of envy and intervening years.

Or perhaps mislaid passion – a friend claims love

is merely a bad rash, that we scratch and scratch

and inflame but never truly cure what ails us. Sounds like

politics to me. Or sports. And business. Or neighborhoods.

On my street people should cook and play music together,

laugh, raise chickens and read good books. They should

brew beer, swap tomatoes, recite each other’s poetry and sing

in tune. But we’re different here, preferring instead electronics

glowing in dimly lighted rooms. I reject this failure, as I also

reject the theory of centrifugal force spinning off the moon’s

body from the earth’s crust, preferring to imagine a giant

impact blasting matter into orbit around what morphed into the

earth, and somehow accreting the stuff into this orb we

sometimes worship. This, to me, is how good relationships

form: explosions of thought and emotion followed by periods

of accretion. But what I mean is I hope this finds you well

by the river of holy sacrament. Remember: brackish water

bisects our worlds. Turn. Filter. Embrace. Gotta run. Bob.

Originally published in Heron Clan 3, this first appeared on the blog in July 2015.

My friend Michael occasionally sends hand-written notes or letters to me, and I respond with poems. This is one. You might read some of his writing at Underfoot Poetry.