Self-Portrait as Never
Within the unknown or could-have-been,
this stance requires certainty, the ability
to stand upright, rooted, implacable,
relentless in the is and the no in time.
I dream of faith, despite knowing its
secrets. Atoms swarm, seed heads explode.
Rivers reverse, the galaxy rots, and at the
center, we fold our arms across our chests
and deny or accept at whim, leaving behind
no footprints, only lost words, some dust.
“Self-Portrait as Never” was first published in After the Pause in June 2019. Thank you, Michael Prihoda, for accepting this piece.
So many arms folded across chests … I hope to live long enough to participate in mutual unfolding to stretch toward one another with curiosity and compassion …
We have a long way to go, but I remain optimistic that unfolding will begin.
Gorgeous, Robert. Truly.
Thank you!
Honestly, RO, this has never felt so timely. A hug to you across the miles; we’ve been “at whim” so long, I don’t remember what it feels like hear my own voice echoed…
Thank you, Sunshine. I wrote this during a period of personal turmoil. While that turmoil has abated, geeze, the world has gone to hell. I hope that future whims will be kinder to us all.
I’m behind on blog reading – can’t believe how prolific you’ve been!
Ha! Thanks, Dan. I’m not prolific so much as steady. Kind of like the tortoise, I just plod along. It adds up. 🙂
The photo is completely arresting, and then the words. I do not know the secrets of faith, and I seem to have lost all remnants of certainty. But still, we can’t go on, we must go on. (K)
You’ve summed it up perfectly, Kerfe. We can’t, we must.
A wondrous and profound finale Robert..
Thank you, Ivor. I’m honored to have a piece in your Quotes file.
Imho, it gets better in the second half when the concrete images start pouring in … but then it gets really good. (Maybe I’m just a quirky reader, but it’s good to hear from all sorts … and you know I love your poems so I can cut myself a little slack 🙂 )
Thanks, Gary. I value your comments. And ha, yes, you can cut yourself a little slack.
Hahaha. Gracias!
De nada.
A truly breath-taking piece of writing.
