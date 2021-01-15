Poem Up at Panoply

My poem “Spider” has been published in Issue 17 of Panoply. Many thanks to editors Andrea, Jeff and Ryn for including this piece, and for supporting my work over the past five years. I am truly grateful.
Congrats!
Thanks very much, Andrew.
You’re welcome.
Congratulations – never easy to get published! But sooo satisfying! 🙂
Thanks very much! It’s always gratifying!
Congratulations.
Love how this recognizes communication beyond language … and between such a gap as human-&-spider!
Thanks, Jazz. I admit to an odd fondness for little spiders, and truly enjoyed this one’s visits (though I was concerned that I’d set down a book upon it).
Congratulations!
Thanks very much, Sandra.
