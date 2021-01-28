Somehow Dawn
I don’t know what to say. Or how.
Feeling that I am on the upslope,
not close. Not wrong. I want
to be that hollowed space
in the hackberry’s trunk,
the calm of darkened light.
And more. Some honey, dripped
from the spoon. A house finch,
fluttering. I will whittle my losses,
carve out needs. She will tell me
the history of our days. She will
smile, engrave her initials on my
chest. Somehow, the birds still
sing. Somehow, dawn trickles in.
“Somehow Dawn” was first published in August 2019 at Vox Populi. I am grateful to Michael Simms for his support, and am thrilled to be a regular contributor to this lively publication.
I really like this. To me, the character seems in between moments, a time of gathering themselves, and gazing at the world for indications on how to move on.
Thank you, Dave. I believe it is indeed a poem reflecting someone on the cusp of something. What to do, what to do…
This is beautiful.
Thanks very much, Tre! Decisions seem to be easier lately. 🙂
You’re most welcome. I hear you.
Against all odds, it’s dawn.
Thanks for the beautiful poem.
Hope rekindled.
Thank you. Recent dawns seem to be sweeter…
