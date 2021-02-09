If Ahead I See
Gray skies filtered through light,
eyes adapting space,
the possibilities of the
horizon or a foot
lashing out in reflex,
what do I learn?
The house finch sings as if
all air will expire at song’s end.
Falling, I release this misplaced trust.
The path, muddied and crowded with fools.
* * *
“If Ahead I see” is included in my 2017 chapbook, From Every Moment a Second.
Interesting perspective – fall as horizon lashing out, yanking me down! Maybe some higher force demanding my attention? Frusrated at my preoccupations with trivial matters?
