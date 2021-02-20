Icarus
the answer is
not the history
of flight but
a question of
wings a notion
born of desperation
and fright each
quill ruffled by
the delicate tongue
of air can
only reflect this
fortune a dream
but never a
tragedy the gift
of gravity’s denial
Written probably in 1985 or 1986, this is the first poem I titled “Icarus.” After lurking in a drawer for decades, it made its first public appearance here on the blog in December 2017.
I like how you fit a good deal of complexity into a small space…. turning the feathers into quills and air into delicate tongues — which were unable to keep Icarus aloft.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Dave. I’m pleased with this one – it still holds up. Well, except for Icarus. 😁
LikeLike