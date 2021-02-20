Icarus

Icarus

the answer is
not the history
of flight but

a question of
wings a notion
born of desperation

and fright each
quill ruffled by
the delicate tongue

of air can
only reflect this
fortune a dream

but never a
tragedy the gift
of gravity’s denial

 

sun

 

Written probably in 1985 or 1986, this is the first poem I titled “Icarus.” After lurking in a drawer for decades, it made its first public appearance here on the blog in December 2017.

 

 

2 thoughts on “Icarus

  1. I like how you fit a good deal of complexity into a small space…. turning the feathers into quills and air into delicate tongues — which were unable to keep Icarus aloft.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

