Snow Country
desolate the reach
of space a
curved line of
white empty as
the loneliness one
feels the tone
is different on
a day like
this she says
unaware that her
words fall like
snow in the
mountains soft quiet
in the roar
no one hears
* * *
Another piece from the eighties…this first appeared here in November 2015.
Interesting to think of snow having a silent roar … for sure that can happen with human voices falling on deaf ears! Many sounds we don’t perceive (as my Labrador has taught me) and many we simply tune out …
