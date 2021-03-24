My poem “Before September” is live at The Field Guide Poetry Magazine. Thank you to editor Amanda Marrero for taking this piece.
Congrats!
Thanks, Andrew!
You’re welcome.
Another twisting of words adaptive to various interpretations! (You are a master at this.) I’m recalling a couple of key points when hazy and crunchy-like-broken-glass suddenly morphed into pliable clarity – thank you for stirring memories.
(And congratulations.)
Life is full of ambiguity. 🙂 And thank you!
Congratulations on the publication! It’s really an amazing poem with such vivid, stirring imageries.
Thanks very much, Lucy.
I was immersed in the poem’s lovely stillness “And then you spoke”! Perfect shock ending, and congratulations!
The world opened at that moment!
…and haven’t shut up yet! 😉
❤
I’ve always been the tongue-tied one…
Ha!
Congratulations, Bob.
Sometimes a word, a voice, is all the light you need, and better so the more you know it.
Thanks, Ken. And so true!
