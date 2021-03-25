Creek Haibun
The creek’s waters flow so quickly that I make little headway in my attempt to cross. A water moccasin slips by, and my left boot takes on water. This is not real, I say. We’ve had no rain and I would not be so foolish as to do this. Asleep? Perhaps, but I’ve passed the halfway point and have no choice but to move forward. I slip and nearly pitch headfirst into the dark current. Lightning stitches the sky.
dreaming, the snake
swims against floodwaters
oh, what have I lost?
Dreams can be puzzles … if I’d dreamed of a snake swimming into currents, I’d feel challenged to push into “opposing” forces and I’d wish for snake-like maneuverability (with a bit of poison just-in-case).
