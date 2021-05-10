Poems Up at ONE ART: a journal of poetry

My poems “Unwinding the Snake (after Linda Gregg)” and “Water Strider” are live at ONE ART: a journal of poetry. Many thanks to editors Mark Danowsky and Louisa Schnaithmann for taking these pieces.
Congrats!
Thank you, Andrew!
You’re welcome.
Fascinating coupling of poems – cannot help pondering moon as the missing roof.
(I’ve never felt annoyed by the moon – by clouds between me and moon, yes!)
Congrats!
May you find the work you seek! Impactful poems.
Thank you, Kelly. Still looking, but one of these days…
Two great poems, congratulations
Thanks very much!
