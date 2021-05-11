Palinode (birds)

Simplicity, as in the cloaca. One aperture for all: eggs,

urine, sperm, feces. The majority of birds copulate

by joining the openings of their cloacae (most male

birds lack penises). Nothing is for nothing.

Nothing is for nothing, but the ache of emptiness

bestows its own reward. That movement from outer

world to inner, to anima, to breath, to flight,

approaching heaven. Birds know the way.

Knowing the way, birds express our envy of the

boundless, testament to the unity of earth and sky,

instinct’s voice. We see feathers not as epidermal

outgrowths, but as emblems of what we forever seek.

As emblems of what we seek, crows exploit man’s

folly, exposing hidden truths. Thought and memory

recede, leaving us foundered. Altered consciousness,

flight, the space to believe, simplicity’s forms in one.

“Palinode (birds)” first appeared in slightly different form in Otoliths in fall 2016.