Exhaling, I Get Dizzy Posted on May 20, 2021 by robert okaji Exhaling, I Get Dizzy From one note flattened to the next floating whole, textured with rustling stalks and the sweet odor of dried grasses, you detach, drift off. What colors this tone, you ask. What sings my day?
A poem you can smell and touch
Good questions for start of a rainy day in Arkansas … all sorts of intriguing tones inside aluminum
“can” of Airstream … not much to do but breathe deep, exhale fully, be at peace in the now of not-knowing what this day will offer!
