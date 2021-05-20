Nocturne (Blue Grosbeak)

Why tremble

when nothing

arrives to be seen?

The architecture

of the day

comes and goes

in the same

heartbeat,

a disturbance

more felt than heard.

But listen.

The grosbeak sings

his presence

and departs,

leaving behind

the echo

of a motion

blending with night.

The air is cool.

A leaf utters

its own message

and falls

unnoticed.

Nothing awaits it.

* * *.