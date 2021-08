Self-Portrait as Two Halves

No epiphanies in these woods,

no prayers yanked about,

currying favor from the loneliest

god of a fruitless tree, its DNA

unraveling at thought’s speed.

Never having greeted us,

the other world waves good

riddance and this one turns its

back, both torn in equal measure

yet admitting no guilt through

their narrowed eyes. Oh, to be

whole in this splintered self.

“Self-Portrait as Two Halves” first appeared in The Dew Drop in November 2020.