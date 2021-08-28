Why I Hate Mowing the Lawn
The unmowed green reveals its secrets
blade by blade, shadowed and fresh.
Don’t look, it says, whisper deep
into my chlorophyll. Save this blue.
It unveils other nuances, confiding in
contrast and symmetry, employing
your eyes and their measures. The quiet,
all-encompassing and subtle. So true.
* * *
“Why I Hate Mowing the Lawn” was first published at Buddhist Poetry Review.. Thank you, Jason Barber, for taking this poem.
Each blade of grass focus spins mowing from “tidying up” to “mass assault” … there’s a parallel in weeding invasive plants from the garden (harsher intent but typically more assault than murder) … what if we let Nature choose, left Nature alone? Very Zen to ponder!
LikeLike