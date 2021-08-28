Why I Hate Mowing the Lawn

The unmowed green reveals its secrets

blade by blade, shadowed and fresh.

Don’t look, it says, whisper deep

into my chlorophyll. Save this blue.

It unveils other nuances, confiding in

contrast and symmetry, employing

your eyes and their measures. The quiet,

all-encompassing and subtle. So true.

* * *

“Why I Hate Mowing the Lawn” was first published at Buddhist Poetry Review.. Thank you, Jason Barber, for taking this poem.