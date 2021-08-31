All the Little Pieces

How to rewind
broken,

the subtle shift of shard
and floor

laid between night’s
fall

and the morning’s first
glow. Take this

lantern. Set it
on the wall. Remove

the glass. Do not
light the candle.

Wait.

 

  1. Thinking of all the little pieces of my son’s life … some I recall vividly; some I’m stumbling upon through others missing him; some I’ll never get even an inkling of … I like the advice here: don’t shine a lantern searching; rather, wait for light to arrive according to timelines I’m too small to perceive.

