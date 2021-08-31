All the Little Pieces
How to rewind
broken,
the subtle shift of shard
and floor
laid between night’s
fall
and the morning’s first
glow. Take this
lantern. Set it
on the wall. Remove
the glass. Do not
light the candle.
Wait.
Thinking of all the little pieces of my son’s life … some I recall vividly; some I’m stumbling upon through others missing him; some I’ll never get even an inkling of … I like the advice here: don’t shine a lantern searching; rather, wait for light to arrive according to timelines I’m too small to perceive.
