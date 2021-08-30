Inheritance
All this is mine and I praise the sky
offering surcease
in the form of vapor and a darkening
of its measure, accrued
in the way of interest owed,
increasing like vermin, circling back
then beginning anew.
I count each drop delivered.
The window’s eye blinks
and a lone flash stitches the day.
Each rumble is a coffin’s lid slammed shut.
Wanting nothing, I demand more
and receive only what I want,
a reckoning of desire and
needs ignored.
I have buried your demands.
I have delivered each counted drop.
All this is mine.
* * *
“Inheritance” first appeared in The Closed Eye Open, a publication focusing on consciousness. Many thanks to editors Daniel A. Morgan, Maya Highland and Aaron Lelito for taking this piece.