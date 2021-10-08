Moonwalker

The night’s face, pocked with stars.

In the stellar wind, we soar.

From this pale light,

acknowledge insignificance, watch

the blue spinning so far away, so close.

I am that finite point

of nowhere, of nothing, wondering

when the sun will truly darken,

if I will see tomorrow, today.

* * *

“Moonwalker” first appeared in Ligeia’s Winter 2019 edition. Many thanks to poetry editor Ashley Wagner for taking this poem.