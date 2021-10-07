A Word is Not a Home
A word is not a home
but we set our tables
between its walls,
cook meals, annoy
friends, abuse ourselves.
Sometimes I misplace
one, and can’t find
my house, much less
the window’s desk
or the chair behind it.
But if I wait, something
always takes form in the fog,
an arm, a ribcage, a feathered
hope struggling to emerge.
Inept, I take comfort
in these apparitions,
accept their offerings,
lose myself in mystery,
find shelter there
in the hollowed curves.
I so identify with this one, Bob; walls, windows, doors and words, the lost and found department
I live in that lost and found department!
I love this. You always surprise me. I like how the line breaks accentuate the words in the poem. Starts out a little disjointed separating important clusters of words, but when it comes out of the fog the line breaks smoothly separate phrases and ideas. Wonderful attention to detail.
Thanks, Richard. I’m so pleased that you noticed the line breaks. They play an important role in my writing.
For me figuring out where to put the line breaks
is like running into
a brick
wall.
So, when I see someone who knows how to use them, I pay attention.
You might try reading your poems aloud. You’ll find natural pauses, where lines can end. Then adjust.
