Letter to a Ghost

Had I not dreamed your death, I would have praised this day.

Your name rests in a wooden box on a desk

in a room far away and twice as old as we were then.

My penance in this phase: to continue.

I gather words close and refrain from admissions.

The clock on the wall seldom chimes,

like one whose vows circumvent convenience, or

a shade allowing the barest sliver of light

through the window. That tock preceding

a long silence. Snow blanketing the mounded earth.

Your scent never lingers past sleep, where you remain.

At last I no longer covet those sheets you’ve shared.

Your name rests in a box. I gather words and refrain.

“Letter to a Ghost” last appeared herein 2017.