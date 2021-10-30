Poem Swallowing Itself
Reading aloud—
people turn their heads
and step back, never
imagining what lies behind,
expecting neither snakes
nor bear traps nor other ambush.
Beginning where one ends, or
continuing a conversation
over decades, the truth
rises then subsides,
like soaring vultures or
cubes in scotch whiskey.
Measuring volume by
glance, the poem shivers,
opens its mouth wide.
“Poem Swallowing Itself” first appeared here in April 2016.
“Truth rises then subsides” – yup, just follow the News! Soaring vultures in growing numbers. I wonder if the outspoken ambushing democracy realize they are both snake/trap as well as vulnerable to snakes/traps poised to snag ‘em? Do they ever shiver as their mouths open to spew more untruth?
