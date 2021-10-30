Poem Swallowing Itself

Poem Swallowing Itself

Reading aloud—
people turn their heads
and step back, never

imagining what lies behind,
expecting neither snakes
nor bear traps nor other ambush.

Beginning where one ends, or
continuing a conversation
over decades, the truth

rises then subsides,
like soaring vultures or
cubes in scotch whiskey.

Measuring volume by
glance, the poem shivers,
opens its mouth wide.

“Poem Swallowing Itself” first appeared here in April 2016.

Poem Swallowing Itself

  1. “Truth rises then subsides” – yup, just follow the News! Soaring vultures in growing numbers. I wonder if the outspoken ambushing democracy realize they are both snake/trap as well as vulnerable to snakes/traps poised to snag ‘em? Do they ever shiver as their mouths open to spew more untruth?

