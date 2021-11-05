Before September

In that before-September haze I knew

the birds’ names but not their language,

I saw green in the distance while grass

grew tall and light never lingered.

Questions cratered my moons. Answers

hid between sunbursts. My lips formed

soundless words and glass crunched

underfoot everywhere I walked.

Nothing sparkled under the skies.

Even gemstones and feathers in morning

dew dulled the day’s arc, printing

their notes of lonesome protest in rock

shade and tree droop, in acquiescence,

in quietude. And then you spoke.

* * *

“Before September” first appeared in The Field Guide Poetry Magazine. Thank you to editor Amanda Marrero for taking this piece.