Self-Portrait as Glass

Find form in chaos, precision

in the random. This door,

this flask, this lens. A jar

on the hill. I look through

and see myself staring back,

thinking of sand and salts

and the durability of love

in this transparent world.

But I am obsidian, a dark

iris of volcanic fire and

debris. Try as you will,

you’ll never touch my light



.

“Self-Portrait as Glass” first appeared in Windows Facing Windows Review.