The End of Something
I would never pin this silence
to a board, but her anger tempers
sunset, and my response remains
contained. The paper stars
I nailed to the bookcase rustle
when the door opens. She
swallows wine, I sip tea
and offer no explanations.
“The End of Something” first appeared in Volume 3 of Lamplit Underground. Thank you, Janna Grace, for taking these pieces.
It’s Leonard Cohen’s 5th anniversary of his passing, and here is a quote for your poem Robert …
” When things get really bad, just raise your glass and stamp your feet and do a little jig. That’s about all you can do.” … Leonard Cohen
