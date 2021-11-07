The End of Something

I would never pin this silence

to a board, but her anger tempers

sunset, and my response remains

contained. The paper stars

I nailed to the bookcase rustle

when the door opens. She

swallows wine, I sip tea

and offer no explanations.

“The End of Something” first appeared in Volume 3 of Lamplit Underground. Thank you, Janna Grace, for taking these pieces.

Lamplit Underground is a beautifully illustrated publication. Please take a look!