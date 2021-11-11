Poems Up at MockingHeart Review

My poems “In a Moment of Existential Anxiety Kermit Plays the Banjo” and “Magpie Love Song” are live at MockingHeart Review. Many thanks to editor Tyler Robert Sheldon for taking these pieces.

 

