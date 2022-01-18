Directive to the Circumspect Texan

When the vowel trips through the consonant and knots

the tongue, remember this: artifice. A making. In one

hand, a knife. On the table, cured flesh and fermented

products. Imagine uncertain lighting, laughter, a narrow

opening and the uphill walk three days into the parametric

world of occlusion. Tell no untruths. Mention refrigerators

and your proficiency with duck. Admit failure and order

a second pilz. Listen. Discuss heat and issues of space,

personnel logistics and the pleasure of July departures.

Cite advertising and Ashbery. Savor what is rightly not

yours. Embrace inadequacy. Forego dessert. Express

true gratitude. Say y’all. Shake hands. Find the door.

“Directive to the Circumspect Texan” first appeared here in December 2015.