Celan, 1970

From frame to door,

the obvious defers, denying

entry as if

an eye could reclaim

or separate

the fallen tear

and the river’s skin,

or return

those words to

thought, water to

stone, intent

to cold

reason,

now to before.

He stepped into release.

* * *

“Celan, 1970” first appeared in October 2015. One of the most influential (and difficult) European poets of the 20th century, Paul Celan survived the horror of World War II but never escaped its shadow. A brief biography may be found here.