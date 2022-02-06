Water Witching, We Hear
The rattle of stalks
along dirt roads,
whispery days
sifting through
parched
light,
you say
patience, my
friend, and again,
patience.
* * *
“Water Witching, We Hear” first appeared on the blog in April 2017.
I’m not sure of your message, but this makes me think of searching for answers that are not easy to find. And the sounds and sights along the way both contribute to the search and hint to us that waiting may be.
You could say this poem (and many others I’ve penned) hovers about those things we can’t see and don’t understand. I’ve experienced a few of these, and continue questioning…
I get that sense. I enjoy this aspect of your work. Tangible/intangible. Already-not-yet.
Happy New Year and/or Akemashite Omedetou! May 2022 finally be the year the Norton Anthology calls you and does the right thing… publish everything you think is fit to print. Gambatte, Sensei!
Thank you, Daniel. The same to you! I don’t know what the new year will bring, but this year offered a few “successes.” Maybe the good things will continue.
That is 100% up to you. You are too talented to be a pawn of forces beyond your control. You are a master.
